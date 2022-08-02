In a massive crackdown against Kollywood top financiers, the Income Tax (IT) Department conducted raids across Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Tuesday (August 2). As per a News Minute report, IT Department raided over 40 locations in Madurai and 10 locations in Chennai.

Kollywood financier GN Anbu Chezhiyan's properties, including his residence and Gopapuram Cinema offices in Madurai and Chennai were raided.

This is the third time that Anbu Chezliyanin's properties are being raided by IT Officials. A few other top film producers are also under the scanner and raids have been conducted at their offices too, which are located in Chennai.