Goa International Film Festival is the biggest among all the film festivals in India. This year, the prestigious 53rd International Film Festival is scheduled for nine days starting from from November 20, 2022 to November 28, 2022.

For every year, a total of twenty five films will be selected and screened in this most important film festival from all languages across India. Actor Suriya's Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel, Director Kamalakannan's Kurangu Pedal featuring actor Kaali Venkat and Director Ra Venkat's Kida again with actor Kaali Venkat in a prominent role are the three Tamil films that got selected in the list of movies to be screened at 53rd Goa International Film Festival for the year 2022. Jai Bhim is a raw, hard-hitting tale based on real incidents. Right from the first sequence where the cops indulge in power abuse, targeting specific castes, TJ Gnanavel's screenplay has numerous moments that shock you with the harsh reality. The maker's uncompromising approach to the subject makes sure the audience are sure to empathize with the plight of Irulas, and every hit on Rajakannu and his people by the cops feel so real that you'd definitely begin feeling the pain and brutality.

A Jury of twelve-member team created by Indian Government's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Department has famous film director and editor Vinod Ganatra as the head. They shortlisted twenty films from various languages across India. Apart from these, they selected five films which includes SS Rajamouli's RRR in a special category.