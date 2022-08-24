Nelson's Jailer went on floors yesterday, and a poster showing the Thalaivar with his super swag was released. Today, the team confirmed a few of the casting choices a few minutes back.
Jailer Casting Update: Comedy Star Gets On Board!
As reported earlier, Ramya Krishnan is part of the cast. Vasanth Ravi of Taramani fame has been added to the team. Vinakayan, who was seen in Maryan picking a bone with Dhanush, will also play a role in Jailer. The team has also mentioned Yogi Babu as part of the cast. He has been a part of all the three films that Nelson has directed so far. He is expected to bring in his usual laid-back humour on screen, enhanced by Nelson's own quirkiness.
Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar have been speculated to be a part of this project, but we have to wait to see when the team officially announces them on board.
The Ramya Krishnan and Rajinikanth combo has already sold the film. The two stars created a monstrous commercial hit, Padayappa, back in the year 1999. KS Ravikumar who directed the film has been rumoured to have taken part in the writing process of Jailer.
Jailer is being directed by Nelson, and is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The director has joined hands with the production for the second time in a row. Considering the stars that he has previously worked with, he has the track record to raise expectations, and expectations indeed have risen.
