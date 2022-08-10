The Nelson project thus marks the reunion of the Padayappa duo, after a long gap of 23 years. The highly-anticipated project, which features Rajinikanth in the titular role started rolling on August 10, Wednesday and Ramya Krishnan has already kickstarted shooting for her portions. The leading man, on the other hand, will join the sets in a couple of days.

Jailer, the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starrer is all set to go on floors soon. Earlier, it was speculated that senior actress Ramya Krishnan is sharing the screen with the superstar once again in the Nelson directorial. In a recent media interaction, Ramya confirmed that she is indeed a part of Jailer, which marks Rajinikanth's 169th outing in cinema.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan might once again play an antagonist in the Rajinikanth starrer. But, the latest reports suggest that the Padayappa actress is not playing a villain, but is appearing as the wife of the titular character, played by the superstar. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports so far.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia is a part of Jailer star cast. Earlier, it was rumoured that the makers have approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the female lead in the film. But the former Miss World has apparently turned down the offer due to her busy schedule, and the makers have approached Tamannaah to essay the character instead.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is appearing as the lead antagonist in Jailer. Sivakarthiyen is making a cameo appearance in the film, which features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and others in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score for the Nelson directorial. The Rajinikanth starrer is bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maaran, under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.