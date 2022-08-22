The first look poster released a few weeks back, and it had a machete at the center and the backdrop of a prison. Combining the poster and the title, it's being speculated that the film would probably be set in a prison, and the lead would probably be a Jailer. It seems like an obvious guess, but that doesn't rule out the possibility of it being the opposite.

Thalaivar's Jailer awaited update is here! Social media was buzzing with update announcement last night, and #Jailer was trending. The announcement said that an important update about Jailer will be released at 11 am today (August 22, 2022).

Now, the Sun Pictures official page shared a tweet with the caption "Thalaivar begins action today." The poster shows the superstar in all his swag and the words "On floors from today" are written on the poster.

Jailer is being directed by Nelson, and is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The director has joined hands with the production banner for second time in a row. The film stars Superstar Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and others.

Advertisement Advertisement

More than twenty years have passed but people have not yet moved on from the epic conflict on screen that Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan had in Padayappa. The film is one of the biggest commercial successes of the Tamil industry. The two stars have not acted together after that in all these years and this legendary combination coming back is crazy exciting.

Director KS Ravikumar is said to have taken part in the story and screenplay department. However, the level of his involvement is not yet confirmed. Since he had directed Padayappa, it leads to an added excitement that he is a part of this project.

Nelson's career has been a head-turner so far. Starting from Nayanthara to Sivakarthikeyan, to Thalapathy Vijay, to Superstar Rajinikanth now, his leads have been top tier actors. He is best known for the swag he brings to his lead characters, and his quirky humour that is unconventional more often than not.