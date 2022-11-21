Jani Master Says ‘One More Chartbuster Loading From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Keep Your Expectations High'

Dance Choreographer Jani Master, who has worked in Thalapthy Vijay's Varisu, shared some pictures from the film's shooting location along with a trending update about the film from his official Twitter account.

Actress Rashmika Mandhana is playing the heroine in Thalapthy Vijay's Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Apart from that, the film has a huge star cast including Prakashraj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Sham, Sangeetha, Jayasudha, etc. The film is produced by famous Telugu producer Dil Raju. 'Ranjithame' song was recently released from the movie Varisu and it was well received by the fans.

While SS Thaman has composed the music for the film, it is reported that the film will release for Pongal in 2023. Thus, it is expected that the next updates of the film Varisu will be released soon.

During the shooting of Varisu, some scenes were leaked. In it, there were some fight scenes and a song sequence with Rashmika. These videos posted by the mysterious people went viral all over the web. Due to this, many Vijay fans became furious. Similarly, photographs of Rashmika Mandhana and Vijay taking a selfie were released. These photos were also widely shared among fans.

Johnny Master is one of the leading dancers in the South Indian film industry. He has also worked as a dance choreographer in Varisu movie. Varisu has been shot at Ballari in Karnataka. Johnny Master has taken lots of photos with antiques in the museum-like space there. Along with these photos, he posted, "One more Chartbuster loading from actor Vijay Sir & director Vamshi Sir's Varisu. Shot in exquisite locations of Ballari. Spent some crazy moments. Grateful to these lovely people for being so welcoming & supporting. Keep your expectations high."

This Tweet from Johnny Master's is now going viral.

Amidst the busy schedule of Varisu, actor Vijay met his fans yesterday. After Vijay arrived at the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Office in Panaiyur, Chennai yesterday afternoon, he told the fans who took pictures with him, that they should take good care of their house and do useful things in the movement.

The fans who saw him said, "It was a blessing for us to see Thalapathy Vijay. He advised us. He said that the family should be taken care of first. Then he said that the movement should be developed gradually. He also said that everyone should be embraced." Due to this sudden fans visit of Thalapathy Vijay, the expectations on Varisu have increased.