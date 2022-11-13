Japan: Karthi's First Look From The Anu Emmanuel Starrer To Be Unveiled On November 14!

Karthi, who scored back-to-back hits in 2022 with Viruman, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, and Sardar, is now busy with the filming of his upcoming film titled Japan. Japan is Karthi's 25th film and the team is quite excited about the film. Anu Emmanuel was cast as the female lead opposite Karthi in this action entertainer being helmed by Raju Murugan.

The makers of Japan announced that the movie's first look will be unveiled on November 14, on the occasion of Children's Day. A poster along with a photo of a man wearing a gold chain with a rupee-dollar hanging to it was put out by the team to make the announcement.