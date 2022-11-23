Japanese Film Festival Event In Chennai: Why Makoto Shinkai's Films Are Screening In India?

Japanese Film And Music Festival 2022 is happening actively across India, and their Chennai special event is scheduled for this weekend, November 25 - 27 (Friday To Sunday). This is to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

The theme for the event is 'The World Of Radwimps and Makoto Shinkai.'

Makoto Shinkai is a renowned Japanese filmmaker known for his Anime films. In 2019, due to intense demand, his films Your Name, and Weathering With You, were screened in India, marking the first commercial release of a Japanese film in India. Radwimps is a music band that frequently collaborates with Shinkai in his films.

The Chennai event will happen in Express Avenue Mall, at PVR SPI Escape Cinemas. The screening schedule is as follows.

On November 25, Friday, the Opening Ceremony would be at 19:30 hours (7.30 pm) and the agenda of the ceremony would be an Orchestra concert titled Your Name (120 minutes).

On November 26, Saturday, the following films will be screened.

11:00 - Weathering With You (113 mins)

13:30 - 5 Centimeters Per Second (63 mins)

15:00 - Your Name, Orchestra Concert (120 mins)

17:30 - The Garden Of Words (46 mins)

19:00 - Forever In The Daze Tour 2021-2022 (150 mins)

On November 27, Sunday, the following films will be screened.

11:00 - Your Name (107 mins)

13:30 - The Place Promised In Our Early Days (91 mins)

15:30 - Forever In The Daze Tour 2021-2022 (150 mins)

18:30 - Children Who Chase Lost-Voices (116 mins)