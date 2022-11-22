Josh Joins Hands With The Edison Awards For An Amazing Campaign

India's leading short video app Josh strives to be the best. Be it becoming the wind under upcoming talent's wings to joining hands for some amazing collaborations, Josh never shies away from taking a step ahead in the direction of success. One such outstanding collaboration is with The Edison Awards.

The Edison Awards, scheduled to take place on 7th January 2023, is an annual award ceremony for people in the Tamil entertainment industry, since 2009. Edison awards is given based on online voting. The latest ceremony is the 15th annual award ceremony.

Josh has organised a campaign led by the top 50 Tamil creators, who will be contributing original videos followed by UGC participation across the audience. The campaign plan is based on the Edison Awards nominee list and it will have 5 categories- Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Musician, Best Film and Others.

The campaign which will go on for 21 days from 18th November to 8th December, is expected to have exclusive tracks and dialogues to steal the show, and find them on Josh Music Library.

Interesting right? To participate, all you have to do is upload a video, it can be of anything like dance, lipsync, skit, dialogue, slow motion, transition, etc., and share it with the hashtag #EdisonAwardsWithJosh. Then post the videos on Josh.

So what's in it for you? Well, 15 creators will get invitations to the prestigious award night. And a few Josh artists will also get a chance to perform on The Edison Awards stage. Isn't that amazing?!

Why wait, don't miss this golden opportunity, download Josh app and participate in #EdisonAwardsWithJosh and get a chance to win invites to the star-studded event!