Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, has been winning hearts ever since its inception with its fresh viral content belonging to different languages and genres. From giving the audience an opportunity to make their own smashing content to hosting cool challenges, there's lots to love about this home-grown app. It's also the perfect platform for budding talents to achieve their starry dreams.

Besides content creators and independent music artists, Josh is also getting some music labels on board and helping their artists to grow. One such label which recently joined the Josh family is Yaaga The Label. It's a London-based independent music label working with many Tamil and Sri Lankan independent artists.

Have a look at some of the amazing videos of Yaaga The Label on Josh app.

Recently, one of their Sri Lankan Tamil rappers ADK AKA Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam released his new song 'Paddapan'. To make sure that it makes the right noise, Josh has added this track in its app.

ADK is the first Sri Lankan Tamil rapper to collaborate with Grammy and Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman in Magudi, Showkali, Thallipogathey, Kaara Aatakaara and Lingaa. The talented rapper has also worked with some big names like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Vijay Antony, Thaman, and D Imman, to name a few. His recent independent songs 'Thuppuran' and 'Lityananda' turned out to be huge hits.

Speaking about 'Paddapan' song, the upbeat party vibe song is available on YouTube and other streaming platforms. With music composed by Pasan Liyanage, the rap has been performed by ADK, Shan Putha, Lucky Lukmina with the hook by Pasan Liyanage and Krish Manoj. As of now, the song has crossed 240K+ views on YouTube.

Watch Paddapan song

While a creator creating content on an artists' releases is a great way of promoting any artist's song nowadays, Josh community creators making videos on this song has been helpful to promote the new release. Here are a few links of videos on this song made by Josh creators.

ADK is slowly stepping towards stardom and Josh through its association with Yaaga The Label, is lending a helping hand in making his dreams come true.