Josh, India's leading short video app, has become a trendsetter in the space of content creation with its refreshing content belonging to multiple languages and genres. Whether it is treating the audience with viral videos or giving them an opportunity to create their own cool content, the homegrown app has given everyone plenty of reasons to fall deeply in love with it.
Josh Music Artist Alvin Bruno Is A Young Talent To Watch Out For
Josh is the go-to place for budding talent to unleash their creative side and explore golden opportunities which help them to grow big.
Speaking about the pool of talent on this India's numero uno app, one name that has registered on everyone's lips is that of Josh music artist Alvin Bruno. With 1.4k fans and 1.8k hearts on Josh app, the young boy has been hitting the right chord with the audience.
The 20-year-old is touted to be India's youngest music director. At the age of four, Alvin began his training in music and took lessons in instruments like drums, keyboard, guitar and professional piano from London School Of Music and ABRSM, Germany.
Have a look at Alvin's Instagram page.
The music genius composed his first song at the age of 13. So far, Alvin has released more than 12 singles. Some of his hit songs include 'Unn Azhagile', 'Nirvana Shatakam', 'Mazhai Saral', 'Get On The Tamte Floor,'Monsoon' and James (Kannada) fan-made promo song. Besides these achievements, Alvin also has his own YouTube channel.
Speaking about his upcoming projects, Alvin has a couple of singles in multiple languages lined up for release. He has also signed a few Tamil movies and is now all set to foray into the Telugu industry.
Alvin is slowly making his mark with his fresh music and Josh is making sure that he continues to shine bright.
Don't miss Alvin's entertaining videos on Josh app-
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7d7bffac-82db-46d0-9055-6e6a814daec5
- Josh Music Artist Roshan Sebastian Is Making Waves With His Music Talent
- Top Josh Hindi Content Creators Meet Khuda Haafiz 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Shivaleeka Oberoi
- Top Josh Bangla Creators Meet The Star Cast Of Srijit Mukherji's Web Series Feludar Goyendagiri
- Josh: Winners Of #AndalaRaasi Challenge Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Pakka Commercial Actress Raashi Khanna
- Josh: Winners Of #BhorshaRekho Challenge Attend The Premiere Of Klikk's Web Series Encrypted
- Top Josh Telugu Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet Session With Khuda Haafiz Star Vidyut Jammwal
- Winners Of Josh Music Fest Feature On Ricky Singh's Show Under Red Indies Radio Festival
- Watch: The 2022 IIFA Weekend With Stars On The Dailyhunt App
- Top Josh Kannada Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Dr Shivarajkumar And Cast Of Bairagee
- Josh Collaborates With The Movie ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ Headlined By Nushrratt Bharuccha
- Josh Kannada Creator ViRaj Kannadiga Is All Set To Take The Music Industry By Storm
- Josh Bangla Creators Moumita Sarkar And Mrinmoyee Mukherjee Meet Montu Pilot Actor Saurav Das