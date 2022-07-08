Josh Music Artist Roshan Sebastian Is Making Waves With His Music Talent

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh has hit the ball out of the park with its out of the box approach in the space of content creation. Within a short period of time, the app has become the go-to place for the audience to quench their thirst for viral, entertaining videos in different languages and genres.

From teaming up with some of the most popular brands in the country to hosting smashing events for its users, Josh has been winning hearts like no one else.

Besides content creators, Josh is also encouraging music artists to weave magic in their own way. When it comes to the pool of talent on this homegrown app, one name which has been generating a lot of buzz is that of famous music artist Roshan Sebastian, who recently joined the Josh family.

Roshan whose birthplace is Kerala, has spent most of his time in Tamil Nadu, first in Coimbatore and now in Chennai. After finishing his graduation from Loyola College, the music genius completed his course in music production under Shri Hentry Kuruvila who is one of the programmers of AR Rahman.

Roshan has been learning Hindustani vocals from Shri Kuldeep Sagar and has completed his senior degree. He has learnt piano from Shri Sadanandam who is a part of esteemed music director Ilayaraja's troupe. Currently, Roshan is working as a music producer, and mixing and mastering engineer in the film industry.

Have a look at Roshan's most played song-

Speaking about the talented lad's achievements, Roshan was a semi-finalist in Airtel Super Singer Junior Singer Season 1 in 2007 where he was also awarded as the 'Best Expressive Singer'. The following year, he participated in the Malayalam TV show Gandharva Sangeetham on Kairali TV where he emerged as the first runner-up. He received 'Yesudas Award' from the music legend Dr KJ Yesudas. In 2019, Roshan took part in Vijay TV's Airtel Super Singer Junior Season 2 where he was among the top 3 finalists.

Roshan is also nicknamed as 'Paadum Illaya Nila', the senior 'Paadum Nila' being none other than legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam. The musician has delivered performances in the front of legendary celebrities like AR Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Usha Uthup, SP Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki and Kamal Haasan to name a few.

See Roshan's amazing videos on Josh app-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/fdca55b5-ae69-4831-80ae-b96f2e30710e

Roshan is slowly making his way towards stardom and Josh is making sure that his magical music reaches every nook and corner.

Check out the talented youngster's Instagram page.