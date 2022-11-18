Kabaddi Kabaddi Song From Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli Is Now On Youtube As A Video Song

Sun Music's Official YouTube Channel has uploaded their version of the song 'Kabaddi Kabaddi' from Ghilli. The Sun Music version has a nostalgic appeal as the video is a compilation of shots from the film, and it used to play multiple times in a day when the film was released. The video is about a minute and a half long.

In Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj used the track to remix it and place it as a theme for the Kabaddi sequence in the second half. The 'Vaathi Kabaddi' track was a major hype for the film, and it was released on the day of the film's release.

Ghilli was a cultural phenomenon for Vijay fans. The film saw unprecedented success, and it still stands as probably his biggest hit ever. The song 'Appadi Podu' was a nationwide sensation at the time. To date only a handful of songs from the era before social media, have become nationwide hits, and this song is one of them.

The song starts with the shot where a lighthouse guard who knows Saravanavel, the male lead, played by Vijay, hypes him up the female lead Dhanalakshmi, played by Trisha. The shot is followed by the track, and the shots of Vijay's cool stares from scenes where he is facing threats from Muthupandi, played by Prakashraj.

Muthupandi is a local gangster in Madurai, whose father is a politician. He eyes Dhanlakshmi and desires to marry her, despite the vast age gap, and an obvious lack of consent from her. Velu visits Madurai for a Kabaddi match, and during an early morning jog finds Dhanalakshmi being abducted by Muthu in front of a temple and the public. Velu is shocked to see nobody responding and decides to rescue the girl from the thug.

The film follows his efforts to safely get Dhana abroad, to her uncle where she can pursue her higher education and have a life.

Velu, is a professional Kabaddi player, but his father doesn't recognize that as a profession. He keeps reminding Velu about him not passing high school and blames him for ruining his career altogether. Velu's father also happens to be a police officer and he gets the responsibility of finding Dhanalakshmi as per the complaint lodged by Muthupandi and his father.

How Velu handles his father, and Muthupandi, and saves the day forms the crux of the film. Vijay's comedic timing, his swag, and the right mix of cool and funny made the film a raging success. His ability to switch between extremes of moods helped the performance stand out as one of his best.

Watch the video song here!