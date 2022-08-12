Actor SJ Suryah's latest comedy-action drama Kadamaiyai Sei hit the screens on August 12. The movie is written and directed by Venkatt Ragavan. The movie's trailer has piqued the interest of fans of the multi-talented actor and regular film buffs with an interesting concept.
Kadamaiyai Sei Twitter Review: Everything About SJ Suryah's Action Comedy Film That You Need To Know
SJ Suryah played the role of a B.Tech Civil Engineering graduate with a gold medal but comes face-to-face with no vacancy news. He is a married man and often hides his professional identity from his family until he finds a job as a watchman for a plush-gated community. He then meets with an accident that affects his brain and causes his body to react violently. He sets out seeking revenge.
People who have watched the film already have shared their views on the film. In the form of Tweets, they expressed their opinion on Kadamaiyai Sei. Check them out here:
Richard Mahesh
@mahesh_richard
#KadamaiyaiSei - The film sinks into weak zone from the start. Wondering how SJ Suryah accepted this script, which in no way compliments his acting. Weak story, poor screenwriting. Looks like director himself is unclear about his vision whether its a comedy or serious film.
The movie is produced by TR Ramesh and S Zahir Hussain on the banners of Ganesh Entertainment and Nahar Films. The film's soundtrack is composed by Arun Raj and cinematography is handled by Vinoth Rathinasamy.
The movie stars Yaashika Aanand as the female lead opposite SJ Suryah. Motta Rajendran, Charles Vinoth, Vincent Ashokan, Rajasimman, Seshu and others are actors who played pivotal roles in the film.
