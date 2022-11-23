Kaithi 2: Lawrence To Enter LCU Replacing This Actor

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67 is soon expected to go on floors. We have not yet gotten any official update about the film. (Yes, we all know that well, but it needs to reiterated.) As per the latest updates, it is practically confirmed that Trisha and Sanjay Dutt are starring in the film.

Kaithi 2 has been officially confirmed by Karthi, and SR Prabhu, and is expected to begin once Lokesh is done with Thalapathy 67. In Vikram, Sandhanam, played by Vijay Sethupathi, was working for Rolex, played by Surya. His role in the cartel was crucial, and it is rumoured that Raghava Lawrence is being cast for a character that would replace Sandhanam in Rolex's Cartel.

Although this seems like a possibility, Kaithi universe already has prime members of the cartel as antagonists for Dilli, the lead, and now another bad guy may not actually be needed. But then, Lokesh has always been keen on bringing stars in fresh combinations and offering surprises in terms of casting and plot. So, it's likely that the rumour isn't just a rumour.

Kaithi's end left us with some questions. Although it didn't really suggest a sequel, people had so many unaddressed doubts that it felt certain that a sequel would follow. Adaikalam knowing who Dilli is, and Dilli's iconic line when he tells he only knows that he was in prison for 10 years, but not what he was doing before he went in.

When Dheena's character in Kaithi asks him his story, he says a tragic story that involves an accident. This seemed genuine at the time. However, the fake story gag in Master, seemed like a hint that Dilli's flashback story was probably not real. His original identity is yet to be revealed. And that might form a major part of the plot.