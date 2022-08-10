Kaithi 2: The Karthi-Lokesh Kanagaraj Project To Start Rolling In 2023

Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the celebrated actor-director duo are all set to team up once again for the sequel of their blockbuster outing Kaithi. The movie, which has been titled Kaithi 2, is expected to expand the universe created by the talented filmmaker, which has been called Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU. In a recent interview, Karthi dropped a major update on Kaithi 2.

During his interaction with the media, the talented actor confirmed that the much-awaited sequel will start rolling by the first half of 2023. Karthi revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to kickstart Kaithi 2 immediately after he wraps up Thalapathy 67, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay starrer. In that case, there are high chances for the Kaithi sequel to hit the theatres by the final quarter of 2023. Thalapathy 67, on the other hand, is expected to go on floors by the first week of November, this year.