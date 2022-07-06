Kamal Haasan And Shankar To Resume Indian 2 Shoot In August: Reports

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's ambitious project Indian 2, which is a sequel to their celebrated first collaboration Indian, was delayed indefinitely due to various reasons. After a point, it was even rumoured that the project is shelved. However, the latest reports suggest that Kamal Haasan and Shankar are now planning to resume the shooting of Indian 2.

Recently in a promotional interview, Kamal Haasan confirmed that the project is not shelved, and the makers are planning to resume the shooting soon. Now, the sources suggest that Indian 2 will go on floors again in August, this year. The pending portions of the film will be shot in a long schedule, that is expected to last for over 100 days.