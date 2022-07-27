Kamal Haasan Flies To The US For Indian 2 Preparations: Reports

The sources close to the project suggest that Kamal Haasan will be in the US for the next three weeks, as part of the pre-production works of the film. The Ulaganayagan is expected to have meetings with the most sought-after technicians and make-up artists of the US, for his character in the highly anticipated Shankar directorial.

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor made a fantastic comeback with the recent blockbuster Vikram. Now, the latest reports have confirmed that Kamal Haasan is all set to resume the shooting of Indian 2, his long-delayed project. According to the latest updates, the legendary actor has flown to the US for the preparations for his character in Indian 2.

The shooting of Indian 2 is expected to resume by the first week of September, this year after Kamal Haasan returns from the US. Some unconfirmed reports suggest Lyca Productions is no more a part of the film, and the production is now taken over by Red Giant Movies, the renowned banner headed by actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be out very soon.

Reportedly, director Shankar and his team are planning to shoot the pending portions of Indian 2 in a long schedule, that might last for over 100 days. The makers are also planning to reshoot the portions of later actor Vivekh, which were shot earlier. However, the makers are yet to reveal the name of the actor who is going to replace Vivekh in the film. Kajal Agarwal, the initial female lead has quit the project owing to her pregnancy. Trisha or Tamannah might play the female lead now.

The Shankar directorial features an extensive star cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Delhi Ganesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in the pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score. A major update on Indian 2 is expected to be out once the shoot is resumed.