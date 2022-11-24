Kamal Haasan Hospitalised: Who Will Host Bigg Boss Tamil 6 This Weekend?

The news about Kamal Haasan's hospitalization broke on Thursday, taking the internet by storm. Fans of the Ulaga Nayakan have been wishing him a speedy recovery. While there are no official updates from the hospital or the actor, some reports suggest that he has been hospitalised for a regular health check-up. However, some reports also suggest that the actor suffered a fever and uneasiness due to which he was hospitalised.

The reports further added that Kamal has been advised to be in complete rest for the next two days. This leaves us with a big question, as to who will host the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss in his absence. Kamal has been serving the show's host ever since its inception. However, he was replaced twice.

Last year, the Vikram star contracted COVID-19 and Ramya Krishnan filled his shoes as the host. Though she hosted the show briefly, she was lauded for taking up several unspoken issues. So, she may step in to replace Kamal this time too.