Kamal Haasan Hospitalized: Admitted For Uneasiness & Fever

Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SMRC) hospital in Porur, Chennai, according to media reports. He had complaints of fever and uneasiness and needed to visit the hospital.

He had recently been advised by Doctors to rest as his health has been a concern. He visited Hyderabad for a few days and met the legendary film-maker K Viswanath there. He had shared a picture on social media as well.

Kamal Haasan has been juggling between his film shoot and Bigg Boss, and also his political career. His birth anniversary came up recently, and he apparently caught up with his party members and had discussions about their plans for the future. The actor had been quite busy in recent weeks.

With an exciting lineup of films with the likes of Maniratnam, and H Vinodh ready to be picked up, and Indian 2 with Shankar being filmed, his film career keeps him on his toes. He has started producing his films and other films actively and that must occupy some time as well. Although a weekly assignment, Bigg Boss does take up a significant amount of his time.

Advertisement

Updates about his health condition are expected to be available soon.