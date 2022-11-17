Kamal Haasan's 233 Movie To Be Directed By H Vinoth; Vijay Sethupathi Shares Screen With Ulanganayagan again!
H Vinoth is all set to team up with Ulanganayagan Kamal Haasan after Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. It is reported that Vijay Sethupathi will also play an important role in this film.
Produced by Boney Kapoor, Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth. The trio has teamed up again for the third time with the film Thunivu, following the films Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The much awaited movie is all set to hit theaters worldwide as a Pongal release. Fans are excited already as the film Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay is also releasing for Pongal.
Though H Vinoth has directed only a few Tamil films, he captured a permanent place in the hearts of audience with his unique screenplay. After the Pongal release of Thunivu, Ajith Kumar is all set to act in Lyca Productions directed by Vignesh Shivan. This information has already come out and it has given double happiness tot he fans.
In that way, director H Vinoth join hands with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan for his next film. This information has now been released officially and has created excitement among the fans. And an additional surprise is that actor Vijay Sethupathi is going to play an important role in the film to be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.
Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi alliance already gave a terrific performance on screen in the movie Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Entire K-town is happy that this combo will be back together on screen again. It is noteworthy that this is Kamal Haasan's 233rd film. It is expected that more details about the H Vinoth-Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi film will be released soon.
