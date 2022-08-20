In a recent video that has been going viral on social media, director Gautham Menon has reportedly confirmed that he has finished scripting for the Kamal Haasan starrer. The filmmaker has reportedly suggested that he has penned a 120-page script for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 and added that the project will go on floors soon.

Kamal Haasan is reportedly all set to reunite with director Gautham Menon. In an earlier interview, the filmmaker revealed that he is planning to direct Kamal Haasan in the sequel of their celebrated first outing, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. As per the latest reports, the project which has been titled Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, is about to start rolling very soon.

The new update came out as a great surprise for the Kamal Haasan fans and Tamil film fanatics, who have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project. Despite working together only on one film so far, the Ulaganayan and talented filmmaker have been considered as one of the best actor-director duos of contemporary Tamil cinema.

Advertisement Advertisement

Coming to the star cast, Keerthy Suresh is said to be in talks to play the female lead in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. Earlier, it was reported that Anushka Shetty might join the cast. But later, it was revealed that she is not a part of the project. It is yet to be seen whether Jyotika, who played the female lead in the first installment, is a part of the sequel.

As reported earlier, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 will be majorly shot in the UK, as the movie depicts DCP Raghavan's new investigation that is set majorly set in London city. Kamal Haasan will not have a romantic track in the film, which is touted to be a more genre-specific neo-noir crime thriller. Harris Jayaraj is composing the songs and original score.

Kamal Haasan, who is currently on a high with the massive success of Vikram, is expected to join Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 after he wraps up Indian 2. Gautham Menon, on the other hand, is expected to kickstart the pre-production works of the much-awaited sequel after finishing his current commitments.