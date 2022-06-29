Kamal Haasan Sets Internet On Fire With His Push-Ups Video From Vikram Location, See Post

The 67-year-old Ulaganayagan was seen doing 26 push-ups in one go in the video, which is setting the Internet on fire now. Both the Kamal Haasan fans and cine-goers are going gaga over the Vikram actor's immense dedication towards his craft. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who proudly revealed the much-requested video, captioned his post: "@ikamalhaasan sir's video as promised... He did 26... I missed recording the initial two... The eagle has landed🔥 #Vikram"

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor made a fantastic comeback to cinema with the action thriller Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial featured some brilliantly choreographed action sequences, featuring its leading man. Interestingly, the director dropped a special video from the sets of Vikram, in which Kamal Haasan is seen doing push-ups before his shot.

To the uninitiated, the climax fight sequence of Vikram has been considered one of the finest action scenes ever made in the history of Tamil cinema. Along with Kamal Haasan's character Vikram, the brilliantly shot climax portions majorly focused on Vijay Sethupathi's character Sandhanam, as well. The face-off between the veteran actor and Makkal Selvan is unarguably the biggest highlight of the film.

Along with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, the performances by Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Elango Kumaravel, Santhana Bharathi, Jaffer Sadiq, and Baby Darshan made the climax portions of Vikram a never-seen-before experience. Anirudh, the young musician did a brilliant job with his background score, while cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, stunt choreographers Anbarivu, and the production design team made it a visual spectacle.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the actor-director duo has confirmed that Vikram is the first installment of the franchise. Director Lokesh is already planning a second and third part for the action thriller, with most of the prime characters from the universe including Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Fahadh Faasil's Amar, and Suriya's Rolex returning to be a part of a bigger game plan.