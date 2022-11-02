Raj B Shetty has created a new wave in Kannada film industry with his films that are completely unique in theme, performance and making. Raj B Shetty is a star who captivated the audience both as a director and a great actor with his films Ondu Moteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Rishabha Vahana. He is definitely a sensation in Kannada and now he is entering into Mollywood with Rudhiram, which is directed by debutant Jisho Lon Antony. National award winner actress Aparna Balamurali will play the lead role alongside Raj B Shetty in his debut malayalam film Rudhiram as an actor. The mysterious poster of Rudhiram got released yesterday November 1st, 2022. The audience is hoping that this Raj B Shetty and Aparna's film will give them some great acting moments.
Kannada Actor Raj B Shetty Join Hands With Aparna Balamurali For His Debut Malayalam Revenge Thriller Film
Advertisement
Director Jisho Lone Antony and writer Joseph Kiran George wrote the script for the film and it is the director's own story. A car, a puppy and a girl grabs our attention in the brilliant Rudhiram movie poster. The poster also features a vague figure of a man and it has many hidden details in it. People already started decoding the interesting poster. Under the banner of Rising Sun Studios, Rudhiram is produced by VS Lalan. The film is being made in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu languages.
Midhun Mukundan, who gave a fresh musical experience with Roshak, is composing background music for Rudhiram. Sajad Kaaku is handling the camera and Bavan Sreekumar is the editor of the film.
- Ramya Opens Up About Her Big Screen Comeback: I Feel Like I’m Making My Debut All Over Again
- 777 Charlie Day 4 Box Office Collection: The Heart-Touching Tale Of Dharma & Charlie Is Winning Hearts!
- 777 Charlie Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rakshit Shetty & The Four-Legged Fur Ball Conquer All Hearts & Money
- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana OTT Release Date And Timing Is Here!
- Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Raj B Shetty To Pair Opposite Bigg Boss’ Kavita Gowda In Gubbi Mele Brahmastra
- NICE! Raj B. Shetty Of 'Ondu Motteya Kathe' Starts Working On His Second Film!
- Nitham Oru Vaanam: Ashok Selvan & Ra Karthik's Journey Of Romance & Self-Discovery
- 68th National Film Awards: Suriya & Jyotika Give Major Couple Goals As Both Receive Awards For Soorarai Pottru
- Ashok Selvan Releases 3 Character Posters From His Upcoming Film Nitham Oru Vaanam Featuring Aparna Balamurali
- Aparna Balamurali Replaces Manju Warrier In Kaapa: Read Details Inside
- Suriya And Soorarai Pottru Win Big At The National Film Awards 2022: Netizens Are Delighted!