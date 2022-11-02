Kannada Actor Raj B Shetty Join Hands With Aparna Balamurali For His Debut Malayalam Revenge Thriller Film

Raj B Shetty has created a new wave in Kannada film industry with his films that are completely unique in theme, performance and making. Raj B Shetty is a star who captivated the audience both as a director and a great actor with his films Ondu Moteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Rishabha Vahana. He is definitely a sensation in Kannada and now he is entering into Mollywood with Rudhiram, which is directed by debutant Jisho Lon Antony. National award winner actress Aparna Balamurali will play the lead role alongside Raj B Shetty in his debut malayalam film Rudhiram as an actor. The mysterious poster of Rudhiram got released yesterday November 1st, 2022. The audience is hoping that this Raj B Shetty and Aparna's film will give them some great acting moments.