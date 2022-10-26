Due to the terrific success of Sardar at the box office, the movie crew made the exciting official announcement about the sequel Sardar Part-2. Actor Karthi played dual role for the first time in Sardar. The film was directed by PS Mithran and it was released for Diwali on October 21, 2022. Actors Rashi Kanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, Chunky Panday, Murali Sharma, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu and Yugi Sethu played most prominent roles in the film.
Karthi's Sardar Part-2 Coming Soon : Movie Crew Made The Official Announcement At Sardar Part-1 Success Party
Sardar continues the successful journey of Actor Karthi in film industry immediately after the blockbuster hit of Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. Karthi did the both the characters of a father and his son in this film. As per the story, police inspector Vijaya Prakash is a publicity addict and he will be the only reason for any trending tweet from police department. In the same interest to gain more attention, he takes charge of a treason case. First of the film deals with 'Who is Sardar?' and the problems caused due to plastic bottled water.
Sardar collected 6.4 crores on the first day of its release in Tamilnadu alone and the worldwide gross was 9.4 crores. As a clear Diwali winner over Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, Sardar collected 10.25 crores in Tamilnadu, 1.8 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Worldwide total collection is 13.45 crores till date. The film was made with a budget of 30 crores and it made an amazing record in Tamilnadu alone by collecting 34.25 crores within just 4 days of its release.
With such a massive response for the film, the movie crew announced an exciting news about the sequel of Sardar at the success party held on October 25, 2022 at Chennai. It was a video announcement featuring actor Karthi.
