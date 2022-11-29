Keerthy Suresh Is Getting Married Soon! Will She Say Good-bye To Her Acting Career?

Popular South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is going to get married soon, some unofficial reports are out.

Actress Keerthy Suresh stole the hearts of the fans with the film Ithu Enna Maayam opposite Vikram Prabhu in Tamil. She has many fans from the very first film. She is the daughter of veteran actress Menaka and Malayalam producer Suresh. In Tamil she has paired with famous actors including Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Vikram, Vikram Prabhu and in Telugu she has also paired with many leading actors. Keerthy Suresh was awarded the National Award for her performance in the biopic of legendary actress Savitri, which was released in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilakam and in Telugu as Mahanathi.

There are reports that Keerthy Suresh, who has become a busy actress in South Indian cinema, is going to get married. This is not the first time that news of her marriage has surfaced. Two years ago Keerthy Suresh was reported to be engaged to Kerala's biggest industrialist and the man was said to belong to a major political party. In this case, the talk of Keerthy Suresh's marriage is doing the rounds on social media.

According to the current information, it is said that Keerthi Suresh's parents have already chosen the groom and she has given his approval. It has been reported that Keerthy Suresh's family recently went to their native house in Thirunelveli to meet their relatives and perform pooja in temples for the commencement of the marriage. It is also said that Keerthy is showing interest in production by reducing her acting in films as the wedding is going to take place. However, it is noteworthy that no official information about her marriage has been released by Keerthy's family.

Apart from this, Keerthy has currently acted in films like Maamannan with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dasara with Natural Star Nani and Siren. She will next be seen in Hombale Films and Sudha Kongara's Pan Indian. It is noteworthy that actor MS Bhaskar plays an important character in this film.

Recently, the photos of Keerthy Suresh with her puppy have attracted fans. Keerthy Suresh has recently posted pictures and videos of herself playing with her puppy on her Official Instagram page. The caption for the photos read, "A fun filled week at Nagercoil filled with a lot of laughter and memories shooting for an unannounced project."