KGF 2 Telugu And Kannada TRPs Out; Yash Starrer Falls Short Of Estimates

Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2 which opened to monumental numbers at the box office, had its TV premiere in the ZEE group of channels, in respective languages. The blockbuster has scored relatively low numbers on the small screens. The film's premiere TRP score is said to be 9.15 in Telugu.

Some star performers at the TRP game are mentioned below.

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo - 29.4

Sarileru Neekevvaru - 23.4

Baahubali 2 - 22.7

Srimanthudu - 22.54

Pushpa 1 - 22.54

DJ - 21.7

Baahubali - 21.54

Friday - 21.31

Geetha Govindham - 20.8

Janatha Garage - 20.69

RRR - 19.62

KGF 2 had collected almost Rs 1000 Crore in India alone and had collected close to Rs 1200 Crore worldwide at the box office. The monstrous success had led people to speculate a TRP rating of above 30. However, the actual numbers have been much lower than the estimates.

The film is said to have generated a TRP of about 6.96 in the urban-rural mixed zone, whereas 9.15 was generated in the urban zone. KGF 2 Kannada premiere on ZEE Kannada is said to have garnered 10.2 ratings.

For the unversed, TRP is calculated as a ratio of the number of impressions to the number of population multiplied by 100. For example, if 1 million people have watched the film, out of 10 million target audience, the TRP would be the ratio of 1 to 10, multiplied by 100, which would be 10. In other words, if the TRP is 10, then it can be interpreted that 10 per cent of the target audience has watched the film.