KGF Movie Actor Krishna G Rao Who Got Popular Through Toofan Song Passes Away Today Due To Ill Health!

Actor Yash is known as the rocking star of Kannada film industry. It was the movie KGF that gave him great fame. It became the highest grossing film in the history of Kannada cinema. This was followed by the release of KGF 2. The film again has Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine and Prashant Neel has directed this too.

Krishna G. Rao grabbed everyone's attention by playing the blind old man in KGF part 1 and part 2. He was living in Bengaluru and was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru 5 days ago due to old age and shortness of breath. Krishna G. Rao was admitted to the intensive care unit and treated by doctors.

However, Krishna G. Rao died yesterday morning without treatment. He is 73 years old. Krishna G. Rao from Tumaguru district has been working in the Kannada film industry for the last 30 years but K.G.F. He became popular only after the film KGF. The fans brought him as KGF Thatha. After the film, many film opportunities came to Krishna G Rao. He also acted in the Kannada film Namo Narayana. He died before the release of the film. Kannada film world including actor Yash has condoled the death of Krishna G Rao.

In the first part of KGF, an old man named Krishna G Rao played the role of a blind man. In the second part, he will say, "I will give you an idea. Don't cross him, Sir." This dialogue gave a huge hit especially in Tamil dubbed version of the film. The whole movie theatre was set on fire while the dialogue was played in the blockbuster film. It gives instant goosebumps each time when we listen to the song that starts with the exact dialogue. The song went viral even before the release of the film just because of the terrific dialogue delivery by the character played by actor Krishna G Rao.

Now he has died due to ill health. It is noted that Krishna was being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru for a few days due to difficulty in breathing.

