KH234: Maniratnam & Kamal Haasan Sign A Film Together After 35 Years

A completely unexpected announcement dropped a few moments back. Kamal Haasan after his industry-record-breaking Vikram, and Maniratnam after industry-record-breaking Ponniyin Selvan have joined hands together after about 35 years for a film. Their previous collaboration, Nayakan, was released in 1987, and it went on to become a cult classic. Excitement has skyrocketed this Sunday evening, after this announcement.

Currently announced with the working title KH234, the film will be jointly produced under the banners of RKFI - Raaj Kamal Films International, Maniratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. AR Rahman will compose the film's music. The film is slated for a 2024-release.

During the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 1, Maniratnam was asked when he was going to work with Kamal again. Maniratnam replied that to approach Kamal with a script, the script has to be worthy. And now that they have signed the project, we can rest assured it's going to be epic sh*t.

The names associated with two of the biggest hits of not just 2022, but the whole history of Tamil cinema have come together for a film, and this alone is crazy exciting. On top of it, the legacy that Maniratnam and Kamal Haasan have created for themselves over the years drives the excitement further about what we expect. And the cherry on the cake is the masterpiece of a film that they delivered together the last time they partnered up.

This is huge (:

In Vikram, one of the songs, the title track itself, starts with the words 'Nayakan Meendum Varaar.' It translates to 'The Hero Is Back.' Also, Nayakan is short for 'Ulaganayakan.' And, Nayakan is a reference to the lead actor of the film Nayakan.

But now, 'Nayakan Meendum Varaar' has a whole new meaning, and this is insane. I'm running out of adjectives to express how hyped I am for this project already.