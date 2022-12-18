Khushbu Sundar Shares Emotional Note After Brother's Death, Changes Twitter DP: As Much You Want...

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar is grief-stricken as she has lost her brother. The actress, who has worked in several Tamil films, shared a post on social media to inform fans about her brother's death. She revealed that her brother passed away on Saturday (December 17) as she posted an emotional note for him on Twitter.

KHUSHBU SUNDAR'S EMOTIONAL NOTE FOR HER BROTHER

Khushbu Sundar, who had earlier requested her followers to pray for her brother's well-being, penned a heartfelt post, expressing grief over his demise. She couldn't control her emotions while sharing a note on her official Twitter handle.

The actress thanked her well-wishers who prayed for her brother as she bid a teary farewell to him.

"As much as you want your loved ones to be with you forever,time comes to say goodbye. My brother's journey has ended today. His love & guidance will always be us. I thank everyone who have prayed for him. As they say,the journey of life is decided by God. Rest in peace #Bhaijaan," Khushbu Sundar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

KHUSHBU SUNDAR CHANGES TWITTER DP AFTER BROTHER'S DEATH

The actress, known for her acting prowess, changed her Twitter diplay picture after her brother passed away. She kept her brother's photo as her DP on the social media platform, paying a tribute to him.

"#NewProfilePic Will miss you everyday Bhaijaan. Finally you are at peace. Rest well," she tweeted while changing her profile picture.

KHUSHBU SUNDAR SLAMS PORTAL FOR WRONGLY NAMING HER BROTHER

The actress, who has also worked in Kannada and Telugu films, slammed a portal for wrongly naming her brother while carrying out a story about him. She informed her fans that Abubacker was the name of her brother, who left for his heavenly abode.

"His name was Abubacker. Please do not be so careless and callous in someone's grief. Your insensitive attitude hurts. Abdullah is my last brother, and he is doing well," she tweeted.

On the professional front, Khushbu Sundar will be next seen in Haraa. She is also said to be a part of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Varisu.

We extend our deepest condolences to Khushbu and her family and hope that they get the strength to deal with the loss.