Kuruthi Aattam Director Sri Ganesh Ties The Knot With Suhasini; See Pics

Director Sri Ganesh, who is best known for his outings Kuruthi Aattam and 8 Thottakkal, entered wedlock. As per the latest reports, Sri Ganesh tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Suhasini at a traditional ceremony held in Chennai on September 7, Wednesday. The wedding, which was a private affair, was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

It is a love cum arranged marriage for Sri Ganesh and Suhasini, who has been in a relationship for a long time. Post the intimate wedding ceremony. the newly weds threw a lavish reception in Chennai for their film industry friends and colleagues. Some of the popular faces of Tamil film industry attended the reception, which was a grand affair.