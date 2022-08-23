Atharvaa's Kuruthi Aattam is scheduled for an OTT release on September 2. The announcement came yesterday from Aha Tamil's official Twitter handle, and the director Sri Ganesh shared it as he thanked the audience for the feedback he got for the film, both positive and negative.

On his Facebook page, the director had written a note saying that he is grateful for all love he has received. He said that he has read all the feedback and reviews. He apologised for the flaws in his film and added that he would work genuinely hard to make a much better film next time. His followers commented on his humility and sincerity and praised his passion for cinema.

Kuruthi Aattam has been written and directed by Sri Ganesh and produced by Rockfort Entertainment. The music has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Kuruthi Aattam was released on August 5 on more than 500 screens worldwide. The lead roles Sakthi and Vennila are played by Atharvaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar, respectively, and the supporting cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi. Prakash Raghavan plays Arivu, the villain.

The film revolves around Sakthi, who is raised by a gangster lady, who pities him after his parents were killed, caught in the middle of one of her projects. Sakthi develops a friendship with her son, Muthu, and this does not sit well with Arivu, a toxic mate of Muthu. Arivu is up to his neck with greed and desperation, and he ends up earning the rage of Sakthi. This conflict scales up as the film goes on.

The plot also makes space for a love story, where Sakthi helps Vennila in coming out of her past trauma, but she feels that her trauma gets triggered by Sakthi due to his connections and quarrels associated with his upbringing. Kuruthi Aattam dwells on friendships and relationships, and what makes or breaks them.