Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Connect Teaser Review: Connect Makes The Audience Scream!

On the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday, the teaser of her upcoming film Connect has been released. After her marriage to Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara has been acting in all languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Through this film, Nayanthara has again joined hands with Ashwin Saravanan, the director of the 2015 super-hit horror film Maya.

Connect is also a horror film in the vein of Maya. Earlier, Nayanthara starrer O2 was released directly on an OTT platform, but the film doesn't met the fans expectations. Now the film Connect is planned for a theatrical release. Produced by Vignesh Sivan's Rowdy Pictures, the film features actor Sathyaraj in a prominent role. After a long gap, Anupam Kher has made a re-entry in Tamil cinema with this film. The teaser of Connect was released on Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures Instagram page with the caption, 'The Devil doesn't leave quietly'

Nayanthara's fans are eagerly waiting for the film since the release of Connect teaser. Subsequently, many people commented that the teaser released today has met their expectations. In this teaser, Nayanthara's child is possessed by a demon. Popular Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher comes as a ghost rider through video call. The film has been made for a length of 92 minutes. Also, it is mentioned that there is no intermission between the film. As the Connect teaser has been released on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday, the anticipation for the film has increased.

Click here to watch the teaser

The teaser looks so promising with its brilliant shot selection and background score. Casting great actors like Sathyaraj, Vinay & Anupam Kher gives astylish unique look and feel to the film. The panning shot to witness the ghost in the child makes the audience scream. Terrific teaser from a dedicated team!

There are many directors who have made a mark in Tamil cinema. One of them is Durai Senthil Kumar. He is directing Nayanthara's next film. The film is titled as NT-81. In this regard, director Vignesh Sivan has released an official Twitter post.

Vicky says, "Exciting to team up with Durai Senthil Kumar for the first time in this film." Also, Vignesh Sivan has mentioned that the film will be a favorite story for family and children. The film will be produced and presented by Vignesh Sivan's Rowdy Pictures. This update released along with Connect teaser on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday made her fans super happy.