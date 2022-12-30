Udampaal is a family comedy-drama starring Charle, Linga, Vivek Prasanna, Gayathrie Shankar, Abarnathi, Dheena, and Dhanam among others in key roles. The movie, directed by Karthik Seenivasan was released on December 30, on the OTT streaming platform Aha Tamil. The movie is getting a positive response from the viewers.
Udanpaal Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
According to the reviews, Udanpaal is the story of a brother and sister, who want to take an opportunity out of their father's death, to settle down in life. How and what they do to achieve their goal is narrated through several comedy scenes put together neatly.
After it started streaming on the OTT platform, the movie's content was copied and pirated. Several illegal sites that circulate pirated movies, web series, and other entertainment content have started sharing links to view and download Udanpaal. These links were also popularized through the social media handles of the respective piracy websites.
The movie is produced by KV Durai. Udanpaal's cinematography is handled by Madhan Christopher and its background score and music are composed by Sakthi Balaji. The film's story is written by AR Raghavendran and Karthik Seenivasan. MSP Madhavan headed the film's Art Direction department and Vaishali Ravi Selvam, and J Nandaha took care of the costumes of the cast.
- Udanpaal Movie Review: Charle & Linga Come Together To Entertain Fans With A Quality Film On Aha Tamil
- Superstar Rajinikanth Films That Cost Huge Loss To Distributors!
- With Kaala Set To Release, We Take A Look At Box Office Performances Of Rajinikanth's Last 5 Films
- Kabali Fever Grips Kerala: 6 Rajinikanth Movies From The Past That Took Kerala Box Office By Storm!
- Rockline Venkatesh Chooses Dhanush's Movies To Remake In Kannada!
- NOT AGAIN: Rajinikanth Summoned By Madurai Court
- SHOCKER: MCA Graduate Pulls Ilayathalapathy Vijay, AR Murugadoss To Court
- Producers' Council Wants To Stop The Release Of Tamil Films But Vishal Says Paayum Puli Will Pounce
- CONFIRMED: Rudhramadevi And Puli To Be Dubbed In Kannada!
- No More Remake Movies; Dubbing Becomes Official In KFI!
- Rajinikanth's Next: Did Pa Ranjith Blurt Out The Official Title Of The Film?
- Ilayathalapathy Vijay Beats Thala Ajith And Superstar Rajinikanth Convincingly!