Udanpaal Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

According to the reviews, Udanpaal is the story of a brother and sister, who want to take an opportunity out of their father's death, to settle down in life. How and what they do to achieve their goal is narrated through several comedy scenes put together neatly.

After it started streaming on the OTT platform, the movie's content was copied and pirated. Several illegal sites that circulate pirated movies, web series, and other entertainment content have started sharing links to view and download Udanpaal. These links were also popularized through the social media handles of the respective piracy websites.

The movie is produced by KV Durai. Udanpaal's cinematography is handled by Madhan Christopher and its background score and music are composed by Sakthi Balaji. The film's story is written by AR Raghavendran and Karthik Seenivasan. MSP Madhavan headed the film's Art Direction department and Vaishali Ravi Selvam, and J Nandaha took care of the costumes of the cast.