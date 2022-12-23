Laththi Day 1 Box Office Collection: A Regular Commercial Masala Film From Vishal That Collects Well!

Recently the trailer of this film was released and it became a trend. Vishal is playing the role of a police officer in the film. In this, Vishal, who lives happily with a wife and child, loses his police post due to some reasons.

After that he rejoins the police department on his son's request. And in the film, he beats up the baddies with the lathi in his hand. Vishal shouts out the lines that if the higher officials ask the police to beat them with a lathi, it is not an order, but an offer.

In this trailer, Yuvan Shankar Raja's BGM has worked out on another level. The film is releasing in five languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.