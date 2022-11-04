After Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmaniye and Siva Karthikeyan's Remo, PC Sreeram made an official announcement from his Twitter handle that he is coming back to Tamil cinema. Tamil cinema has seen so many cinematographers so far but this one name PC Sreeram occupied a special place in the history. The iconic cinematographer has created lot of remarkable and magical moments with his camera in all the films that he worked so far.
Legendary Cinematographer PC Sreeram Is Back To Kollywood In The Direction Of Debutant Rajmohan After Remo
Mouna Ragam was a career breaking film for cinematographer PC Sreeram and the amazingly talented legendary director Mani Ratnam. He has worked in all regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. After O Kadhal Kanmaniye and Remo, he was busy in Hindi and Telugu film industry.
Now PC Sreeram is coming back to Tamil cinema in debutant director Rajmohan's film produced by Rahul under the banner of Romeo Pictures. PC Sreeram himself has revealed the information through his official Twitter page. Other information about the film will be out soon. Nenjukku Neethi was the first film produced by Romeo Pictures. Starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, the film got great recognition and positive reviews from the audience.
Raj Mohan is a well-established motivational speaker, author, radio jockey and social media influencer. As an actor in Tamil cinema he has played supporting roles in several films. Now he is going to make his debut as a film director. Neeravsha, Thiru, late KV Anand, Jeeva, who are the top star cameramen in Tamil cinema today, were the disciples of PC Sreeram.
