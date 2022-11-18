'Love To You Now & Forever My Lady & Superstar' - Vignesh Shivan's Birthday Wish To Nayanthara Goes Viral!

Actress Nayanthara is celebrating her first birthday after marriage today. On the occasion of Nayanthara's 38th birthday, her husband Vignesh Shivan wished his lovely wife a heart-warming birthday. He posted some exclusive pictures from his official Instagram account and wished her a happy birthday.

In the post, he mentioned, "This is my 9th birthday with you Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different! But this one is the most special of em all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children! I've always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I've seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything!

But today! When I m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful! You don't wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven't seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray! Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful... satisfying and thankful!

I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this! with our little babies.. all of us growing together! All of us learning to fight it out there, while also enjoying fighting it out there. making a wonderful life for us with God's blessings and the universe's witness!!! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati, thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam.

Happy Birthday Nayanthara. My lady & Super Star."

This long lovely birthday post along the pictures of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are getting viral on the internet.