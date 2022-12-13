Love Today Director Pradeep Ranganathan’s Total Whopping Remuneration For The Film Is Out!

Pradeep Ranganathan made his debut as a director with the Tamil film Comali and then made his debut as the hero in the recently released Love Today in his own direction.

The huge success of the film made Pradeep Ranganathan popular not only in Tamilnadu but also in India. It has been reported that the movie Love Today will be released in Hindi as a dubbed version or a remake soon.

Made on a budget of 7 crores, the film also cost the producer around Rs. 44.8 crores in profit. In this situation, strong sources from the film industry says that Pradeep Ranganathan, committed the film with just Rs. 70 lakhs as his salary. After the huge success of the film, the production company paid an additional bonus of Rs. 80 lakhs. Thus for Love Today movie Pradeep Ranganathan has received a total salary of Rs. 1.50 crores.

The film, which focus on contemporary love and has been shot with a realistic approach, has received overwhelming response among the youth. The film crew did not expect this film, which was made on a very small budget, to get such a response. Seeing the response of Love Today, which was released only in limited number of theaters Tamil Nadu, the number of theaters has increased manifold day by day.

Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today Telugu version is also released recently. As expected 2k kids started celebrating the film. A crazy Telugu fan who was giving his review to some Youtube channels outside the movie theatre, got excited by seeing the hero and director of the film Pradeep Ranganathan coming out. He immediately jumped in joy and lifted Pradeep with extreme happiness. This video is getting viral in social media.

This film, which has become a huge success, has been released across Tamil Nadu by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. AGS Kalpathi Agoram Production Company has produced the film. Talking about this film in a recent interview, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he gave OK signal to buy the film after watching only the first half of Love Today. He said that even when the producer insisted to watch the second half, he clearly said, "No, we want to release it". Also, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he knew that the film would be a hit, but he did not expect such a huge reception. As he said, Love Today has become a hit and has become the highest grossing film of the year.

Producers from both Tamil and Telugu film industries are now eagerly looking forward to collaborate with the successful director Pradeep Ranganathan. Let's wait and watch his next move.