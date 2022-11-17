Love Today Director Pradeep Ranganathan Shuts Down His Facebook Account, Following Controversy

Pradeep Ranganathan has been getting a lot of praise for his acting and filmmaking in Love Today. The film was released about two weeks back, and it's still being talked about a lot.

Yesterday, some social media accounts started sharing some of his old Facebook posts that criticized famous personalities in Cricket and Cinema. A post was about Nehra and Dhoni, and another post was about Sachin. There were posts about Thalapathy Vijay and Yuvan Shankar Raja as well.

Following the controversy, Pradeep deactivated his Facebook profile and on Twitter, he explained why. He first clarified that while some of the posts were real, some were edited to make him look bad. He said that people evolve over time, and their opinions and the way they communicate also evolves. He went on to say that he is an evolving human, and is working on becoming a better person every day.

He added that he was not angry at those who created this controversial discussion of his old posts with some fake posts, and said that he was thankful for all the support he received from people after this incident.

The posts were dated as early as 2010, and 2011, when Pradeep would have been younger than 20 years old. Social media users voiced their support saying that a boy of that age could not possibly know the etiquette of sharing opinions in public and should not be judged so harshly.

The actor-director was previously criticized for his portrayal and focus on the caste of the character that Sathyaraj had played in the movie. He emphasized certain practices of the community and people questioned him for that. He answered that he merely pointed out the routines to emphasize the discipline and structure in the lives of people who follow those practices. He said that he didn't see them as religious or caste-based routines.