Lyca Acquired The Rights To Release Ajith Kumar's Thunivu In Foreign Countries!

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is a leading actor of Tamil cinema, has acted for the 3rd time in the collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth. The film Thunivu, has been planned for Pongal release. Their first film Nerkonda Paarvai got terrific response from general audience, film critics and moviebuffs. Ajith Kumar appeared in a brilliant character in the film.

Keeping the extra-ordinary film Nerkonda Paarvai in mind, Ajith fans expected the next film from the same combo to be a massive hit. But unfortunately, Valimai got mixed reviews. His fans got disappointed with Valimai. Now the film crew is ready with their third film Thunivu. Ghibran has composed the music for the film, which stars Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the female lead. Also, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and others have played the main roles.

Updates of the movie Thunivu are released from time to time and the fans are stunned with happiness. In that way, according to the recent information released about the film, Lyca has acquired the rights to distribute Thunivu in foreign countries. After the film Thunivu, the film AK62 is going to be made for the first time by actor Ajith Kumar-Vignesh Shivan combo. Lyca Entertainment is going to produce it. This information is a sweet news for Ajith fans.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical release rights of the movie Thunivu in Tamil Nadu. It is also worth noting that the rights of the OTT platform of the film have been acquired by Netflix and the satellite license by Kalaignar TV.

Rock star Anirudh has sung the first promotional single 'Chillaa Chillaa' in Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu, composed by Ghibran. This powerful, smashing song has released and has left fans in awe. As the post-production work of the film is going on very intensively, the anticipation of this film, which will be released for Pongal, is increasing day by day among the fans.