Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, who is on a roll across Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood industries has recently hit the screens as the protagonist in director Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan. The movie was received positively at the theatres for the story, cast, and performances.

The movie is a drama produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions banner. Maamanithan also marks the first collaboration of Yuvan with his father, the legendary Ilaiyaraja for composing the film's soundtrack.

Maamanithan's digital streaming rights were bagged by Aha Tamil OTT. The film will start streaming on July 15 2022 from 12 AM. Sharing the news, actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to Twitter and wished the best to her director Seenu Ramasamy.

Maaminathan shows Vijay Sethupathi as a devoted family man who drives an auto and strives for providing quality education for his children and others. The movie also features Gayathrie Shankar and Sethupathi as wife and husband, marking their collaboration again.

The movie was shot across Madurai, Kerala, and then Varanasi for 60 days. The director was reported to have filmed several scenes in the locale of Ilaiyaraja's native house. The film's theatrical release was delayed due to several reasons.

M Sukumar cranked the camera for the film that is edited by Sreekar Prasad. Lyrics for the songs in the film are penned by Pa Vijay and Karunakaran together. The film stars Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, KPC Lalitha, Jewel Mary, Shaji Chen, Anikha, Ganja Karuppu, Manasvi Kottachi, Saravana Sakthi among others. After a box office failure Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan is set to do OTT premiere on AHA Tamil.