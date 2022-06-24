Maamanithan Twitter Review: All The Tweets You Must Go Through Before Booking Your Tickets For Maamanithan!

The epic pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar is back in Seenu Ramasamy's directorial Maamanithan. The movie is about a happy family of four in a village including two children. Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the role of Radha Krishnan, an auto driver and a dutiful father who longs for his children to have access to good quality education. Gayathrie is seen as Ambalika, his wife. The challenges the couple face as parents and as man and wife are depicted in the film, directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

Check out what Twitterati has to say about Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maamanithan, which hit the screens this week

-----------

The movie was shot across Madurai, Kerala and then Varanasi in a time span of 60 days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yuvan Shankar Raja produced the film under his YSR Films Private Limited banner and composed music and background score for Maamanithan, in association with Ilaiyaraaja. M Sukumar cranked the camera for the film that is edited by Sreekar Prasad. Lyrics for the songs in the film are penned by Pa Vijay and Karunakaran together.

Maamanithan marks the first collaboration of Ilaiyaraaja and his sons Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film stars Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, KPC Lalitha, Jewel Mary among others.

Stay tuned for the full movie review of Maamanithan.