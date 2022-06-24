The epic pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar is back in Seenu Ramasamy's directorial Maamanithan. The movie is about a happy family of four in a village including two children. Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the role of Radha Krishnan, an auto driver and a dutiful father who longs for his children to have access to good quality education. Gayathrie is seen as Ambalika, his wife. The challenges the couple face as parents and as man and wife are depicted in the film, directed by Seenu Ramasamy.
Maamanithan Twitter Review: All The Tweets You Must Go Through Before Booking Your Tickets For Maamanithan!
Check out what Twitterati has to say about Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maamanithan, which hit the screens this week
-----------
The movie was shot across Madurai, Kerala and then Varanasi in a time span of 60 days.
Yuvan Shankar Raja produced the film under his YSR Films Private Limited banner and composed music and background score for Maamanithan, in association with Ilaiyaraaja. M Sukumar cranked the camera for the film that is edited by Sreekar Prasad. Lyrics for the songs in the film are penned by Pa Vijay and Karunakaran together.
Maamanithan marks the first collaboration of Ilaiyaraaja and his sons Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.
The film stars Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, KPC Lalitha, Jewel Mary among others.
Stay tuned for the full movie review of Maamanithan.
- Vijay Sethupathi On Attack At Bengaluru Airport, Says, ‘A Very Minor Issue Was Blown Out Of Proportion’
- Vijay Sethupathi’s Aide Attacked At Bengaluru Airport, Watch Viral Video
- Vijay Sethupathi And Seenu Ramasamy To Reunite For The Fifth Time; Confirms Director
- Vikram Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Nears Rs 400 Crore
- Vikram Day 19 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Whip Up A Tsunami Of Kollywood!
- Vikram Day 18 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Is An All-Time Kollywood Hit
- Vikram Day 17 Box Office Collection: The High-Octane Action Flick By Lokesh Kanagaraj Is The Ultimate Winner!
- Vikram Day 16 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Action Flick Re-writes Records In Tamil Nadu!
- Vikram Is The First Film In Tamil Nadu To Collect Rs 75 Crore: Udhayanidhi Stalin
- Vikram Day 15 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Magnum Opus Creates A Massive Record!
- Vikram: Kamal Haasan & Lokesh Kanagaraj Celebrate The Success With A Grand Dinner!
- Vikram Day 14 Box Office Collection: Clearly There's No Stopping This High-Octane Action Flick!