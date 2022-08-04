Maamanithan, the recently released Vijay Sethupathi starrer had impressed both the audiences and film industry members with its making and performances. Now, the Seenu Ramasamy directorial has now made the Tamil film industry proud by winning the award for Best Asian Film at the prestigious Tokyo Film Awards 2022.

The exciting update was revealed by the director himself, with a Twitter post. He thanked the entire cast and crew of Maamanithan with a special message which reads: "Category ( Best Asian Film) Golden Winner. Happy to share our #Maamanithan feature film Won Tokyo Film Awards 2022. Thanks to producer @thisisysr @ilaiyaraaja @VijaySethuOffl @SGayathrie @shajichen @sreekar_prasad @mynnasukumar @studio9_suresh @CtcMediaboy @onlynikil"