Sivakarthikeyan is on a roll after his last three films have made it to the elite Rs 100 Crore club at the box office. The young and multi-talented actor is doing films back-to-back and is garnering a silent yet huge fan base across the Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries apart from Tamil.

His upcoming film's title was unveiled by Superstar Mahesh Babu - Maaveeran, Mahaveerudu in Telugu. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. Otherwise known as #SK21, the movie is touted as an action drama which will be slightly different for SK, who has done a slew of comedy entertainers. He is going to sport a stylish makeover for the film. To look the part, the actor is said to have been making changes to his diet and workout sessions.

Reportedly, the movie will go on floors from this month's end and the pre-production works are in full swing. Filming is scheduled to be shot across various locations in India, given the film's army backdrop.

Sensational actress Sai Pallavi is roped in as the film's female lead. For Maaveeran and for the first time, musician Harris Jayaraj is on board for composing the full soundtrack of Sivakarthikeyan's project

Check out the tweet Mahesh Babu has posted wishing the team of #SK21, Maaveeran.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is shooting for #SK20, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, under the direction of Jathiratnalu fame Anudeep KV. In the film, SK is said to have portrayed the role of a school teacher. The film also stars Sathyaraj.