Sivakarthikeyan is on a roll after his last three films have made it to the elite Rs 100 Crore club at the box office. The young and multi-talented actor is doing films back-to-back and is garnering a silent yet huge fan base across the Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries apart from Tamil.
Maaveeran Is The Title Of Sivakarthikeyan 21; The Actor To Play An Army Officer Under Periyasamy's Direction!
His upcoming film's title was unveiled by Superstar Mahesh Babu - Maaveeran, Mahaveerudu in Telugu. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. Otherwise known as #SK21, the movie is touted as an action drama which will be slightly different for SK, who has done a slew of comedy entertainers. He is going to sport a stylish makeover for the film. To look the part, the actor is said to have been making changes to his diet and workout sessions.
Reportedly, the movie will go on floors from this month's end and the pre-production works are in full swing. Filming is scheduled to be shot across various locations in India, given the film's army backdrop.
Sensational actress Sai Pallavi is roped in as the film's female lead. For Maaveeran and for the first time, musician Harris Jayaraj is on board for composing the full soundtrack of Sivakarthikeyan's project
Check out the tweet Mahesh Babu has posted wishing the team of #SK21, Maaveeran.
On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is shooting for #SK20, a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, under the direction of Jathiratnalu fame Anudeep KV. In the film, SK is said to have portrayed the role of a school teacher. The film also stars Sathyaraj.
- Rajinikanth's Jailer: Set Work Of The Nelson Dilipkumar Directorial Begins
- Jailer: Rajinikanth's Movie With Nelson Dilipkumar Gets A Title!
- Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth’s Film gets a Tentative Title; Sivakarthikeyan to Play Superstar's Younger Version
- Sivakarthikeyan To Romance Kiara Advani In His Next Movie With Madonne Ashwin?
- Don Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan's College Drama Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross
- Don Week 1 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan's Career Biggest Grosser!
- Don Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Keeps The Cash Registers Ringing
- Don Day 2 Box Office Collection World Wide: Siva Karthikeyan's Movie Enjoys Housefull Shows
- Don OTT Release Date and Time: Sivakarthikeyan's Youthful Entertainer Will Stream On Netflix
- Don Day 1 Box Office Collections Worldwide: Siva Karthikeyan's Movie Starts On Positive Note At Box Office
- Don Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Don Twitter Review: 5 Tweets To Go Through Before Watching This Sivakarthikeyan Starrer