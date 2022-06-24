Maayon review, maayon twitter review is out,sibiraj maayon audience review, maayon audience review is out, Ta

Maayon is a mythological thriller film featuring Sibi Sathyaraj as the main protagonist. The movie is about an archaeological team that is assigned to research an ancient temple headed by a tactful archaeologist.
The team embarks on a quest of exploration unraveling the mystery around the mythological folklore. The team is challenged in every forward step they take in the form of traps, treachery, and many twists. How the team led by the protagonist makes it out of the situation is all about Maayon. The movie is an Ilaiyaraja musical thriller.
Movie buffs who have watched the movie have shared their opinion on Maayon. Read their tweets here:
Tanya Ravichandran, Radha Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, and Arash Shah are part of the cast among others.
The movie is directed by N Kishore and has a screenplay by Arun Mozhi Manickam. The cinematography of Maayon is handled by Ram Prasad. Maayon is edited by Ram Pandian and Kondalarao. Arun Mozhi Manickam, who composed the screenplay for the film, produced Maayon under his Double Meaning Productions.
Maayon has been in production for more than two years and the theatrical release got delayed due to the pandemic. The production was completed in January 2019. The movie
