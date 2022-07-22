Actress Hansika's 50th film, Maha, which is touted as a murder mystery thriller hit the screens on July 22, after a delay of more than one year. The movie, directed by UR Jameel has Silambarasan in an extended cameo.
Hansika's Maha Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Maha, played by Hansika Motwani is a story about a young girl's murder that challenges the cops; a mother's missing daughter. The relationship between a mother and her daughter is depicted in the backdrop of a murder mystery. The movie has music composed by M Ghibran.
As soon as the film was released in the theatres, the high-quality links containing the movie were spread across several pirated websites like wildfire. The movie is surfacing on several social media websites and pirated pages for free download.
Actor Srikanth, Karunakaran, Sujith Shanker, Sanam Shetty, Ashwini, Thambi Ramaiah, Mahat Raghavendra, and others played several other important characters in the film. The film's screenplay, dialogues, and story are penned by UR Jameel. John Abraham edited the film, and Laxman worked as its cinematographer. Maha is produced by Mathiyazhagan.
