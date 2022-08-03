Maha is the latest murder mystery starring Hansika in her 50th venture. The film, which has been written and directed by UR Jameel, released at the theatres on July 22 to a lukewarm response. Maha also stars Silambarasan in a special cameo alongside Hansika. The movie was long in production and its release was delayed for more than a year.

The latest update of Maha is that the film's digital streaming rights have been secured by Aha Tamil. Aha, which has been focusing on local content, has expanded its reach to the Tamil audience by offering exclusive Tamil movies and shows. In light of it, Maha has been acquired by Aha Tamil, along with Vetri's Jiivi 2. According to a tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of Aha Tamil, Maha will be available for streaming from August 5.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maha is all about the mother and daughter relationship told around the kidnap and murder of a young girl. Hansika portrayed the role of a mother to a young girl, who is devastated over the fact that her girl went missing. Hansika's performance has been appreciated in the film.

Actor Srikanth, Karunakaran, Sujith Shanker, Sanam Shetty, Ashwini, Thambi Ramaiah, Mahat Raghavendra, and others played important characters in the film. The film's screenplay, dialogues, and story are penned by UR Jameel. John Abraham edited the film, and Laxman worked as its cinematographer. Maha is produced by Mathiyazhagan and has music composed by M Ghibran.