Mani Ratnam Tests Positive For COVID-19; Filmmaker Hospitalised In Chennai

Popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19. According to reports published on various Tamil TV news channels, the director is undergoing treatment in the hospital, and the doctors are yet to release a statement on his clinical condition.
Let us tell you, Mani Ratnam attended the funeral of Pratap Pothen last week. He was also present at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan- Part 1 in Chennai. After this news, fans are worried about his health.
For the unversed, Mani Ratnam is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan- Part 1. Based on the five-volume novel of the same name, the film has been split into two parts. The film is scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022 in theatres. Ponniyin Selvan- Part 1 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.
Talking about Mani Ratnam, the director has made films in Hindi and Tamil languages. He has directed films such as Ok Kanmani, Raavan, Kadal, Dil Se, Yuva, Roja, Bombay, Agni Natchathiram and so on.
