Mari Selvaraj's Next Film With Disney Plus Hotstar Is Titled Vaazhai - First Look Poster Is Out!

Director Mari Selvaraj who worked as an assistant director with Director Raam, made his debut in Tamil cinema with Pariyerum Perumal in Pa Ranjith's production. After this, he directed the film Karnan with the mind-blowing performance of Dhanush.

Both these films were huge hits. Following this, he directed the film Mamannan next. The movie stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu. Shooting of the film is already completed and the post production works are in progress.

After Mamannan, Mari Selvaraj was expected to direct actor Dhruv Vikram. But before that, he announced another film. Produced by Hotstar and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film is titled Vaazhai (Banana). Kalaiyarasan and Nikila Vimal are playing the lead roles in the film.

Many are thinking that this film Vaazhai will be a direct OTT release because it is a Hotstar production. But the film is not for OTT. Hotstar is planning to release it directly in theaters. The Pooja ceremony of the film happened today along with the first day shoot. Udhayanidhi Stalin made his presence at the event and kicked off the shoot with his first clap from the clap board.

Poster of the film looks promising with some children being portrayed as the major characters of the film. The banana field automatically gives a feel of nativity. Expectations are huge for this film since Mari Selvaraj is known for bringing quality contents that needs to be addressed at the right time. The dog in the hands of the boys reminds Karuppi from Mari Selvaraj's Pariyerum Perumal. Theni Eswar is doing cinemagraphy for the film again after Maamannan and Karnan with Mari Selvaraj.

Santhosh Narayanan is roped in to film for scoring background music and songs. It is important to note that their previous albums Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan were super hit. Hope this will be their Hat-trick music album as well. Yugabharathi is the lyricist and Sandy will take care of the dance choreography. Along with Disney Plus Hotstar, the film is joint produced by Navvi Studios. We can expect a technically brilliant film with a strong content from the passionate film crew lead by the captain of the ship Mari Selvaraj.