Marriage With Silambarasan TR? Bigg Boss Fame Aishwarya Dutta's Video Goes VIRAL

Sakshi Aggerwal spoke about the rumor about her relationship

On the other hand, Sakshi Aggerwal spoke about the rumor which spoke about her relationship with cricketer Virat Kolhi. She said, "The most funniest rumor about me was when they said that I was the first girlfriend of Virat."

Know more about Aishwarya Dutta

Aishwarya Dutta appeared in several brief roles in movies and short films before her appearance in Bigg Boss 2. After her entry to the reality show, she became a household name, even though she was on the receiving end of criticism for her aggressive behavior. She is the first runner of the season, while Rithvika lifted the trophy that season.

Advertisement

What is happening in Bigg Boss' current season

Meanwhile, the sixth season of Bigg Boss is underway. It is expected that Manikanda Rajesh will be the next contestant to get out of the house as he has received the least number of votes on the unofficial polling websites.